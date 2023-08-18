Did you know you could be breaking the law if your dog isn’t ‘suitably restrained’ when travelling by car?

I didn’t know this either, especially as most of the elderly drivers I see appear to allow their yappy dogs to have their heads stuck out the window during every journey, tongues and lugs flapping in the wind.

In the past I have even seen drivers with dogs on their laps, Brittany Spears style.

This new potential infraction of the Highway Code was flagged up to me last week when I received a press release into my inbox. It was one of those sly ploys by PR agencies to generate column inches by providing inane statistics but whose real intention is to advertise their client.

In this instance, the press release suggested, “It’s important (people) stay aware of the rules around travelling with (pets) in the car.”

“This sounds like just the read for you and me, Waffie,” I read aloud to the Hound who, at that moment, seemed more interested in chewing at his feet. Not to be deterred, I continued, “Get a load of this Waffle. The advice reads, ‘Whilst holiday staycations are the perfect way to take the whole family away, many drivers may be unaware of the rules around travelling with their pets as passengers. Our research shows that almost one in five (18 per-cent of) drivers don’t believe they could be fined for driving with a pet on their lap.’

“Hi! Eat Feet!” I shouted. “Are you listening to this or wha?”

Dutifully, Waffle released a foot and then licked his chops.

“Will I keep reading or must you continue with that weird reflexology?” I asked.

Waffle stared the stare of the eternally placid. “Continue if you must,” he seemed to say.

“OK, then,” I said. “It says, ‘It’s a legal requirement to use a pet restraint when driving and the Highway Code states that when travelling drivers should either use a restraint or seat belt; use a cage/carrier or have a safety guard in the boot of the car. If a driver is caught with their pet unrestrained they could face points on their licence and a fine for driving dangerously. It’s important for the safety of everyone on the road, including pets – blah blah blah, yadda yadda…’

“Jeez, Waff,” ses I. “Doesn’t sound as though there’s going to be any more head-outta-the-window-for you.”

Waffle stared the stare of the eternally disappointed. “We’ll see what some enhanced whining has to say about that,” he seemed to say.

And yet, despite the statistics and the distinct warning that I could be liable for points on my licence if the Waff was found by the police to be un-restrained by in the car, I couldn’t shake the feeling that something wasn’t quite right. I mean, could all of those grannies and grandas with the yappy dogs with their heads out the window be wilfully breaking the law? Of all the people most likely to adhere to the Highway Code, surely it’s the grannies and grandas (and the yappy dogs).

Waffle went back to disgusting reflexology whilst I embarked on some serious legal research (which basically involved typing, ‘What does the law say about travelling with dogs in the car?’ into Google.

First up was www.rac.co.uk

Under a headline entitled, ‘Guide to travelling with your dog in the car’ an article explained what you have to do.

“The Highway Code states motorists need to ensure dogs are ‘suitably restrained’ while travelling in the car,” it read.

“Seriously,” I asked aloud.

It continued, “Use a good quality harness, or a crate or guard, to keep your dog safe. There are many on the market so do your research first or seek advice from your vet.”

Said article also went on to proffer yet more titbits such as, ‘always carry water’ and ‘use window shades’ and ‘drive to fun places.’

“Does this sound a tad patronising to you, Waff?” I asked, turning to see yer man flat out chewing at the feet again.

“Hi! Eat Feet!” I shouted. “Are you listening to this or wha?”

Waffle replied not at all, except to spit out the foot in question.

“Well, I find it a bit patronising,” I continued. “’Drive to fun places’ – what are the RAC thinking — that the only time we’re gonna be in the car is when we’re going to the beach? Better still, ‘use window shades’ – we binned that tat when the weans came out of Huggies.”

Considering the ‘Guide to travelling with your dog in the car’ a slight to my semi-intelligence, I was about to close the webpage when the tail of my eye caught on another sentence. Now, bear in mind, devoted reader, that the RAC had already remarked on the important legal requirement of dogs being ‘suitably restrained’.

The tail of my eye read, “Although there is no specific law stating that dogs must wear seat belts or harnesses while in a vehicle, it is advised to use a proper harness or dog seat belt attachment to secure your animal and prevent it from moving around the car.”

“A-ha!” I exclaimed. “So it’s only advisable to use restraints. I see…”

I glanced at Waffle who had returned to the foot-chewing.

Invigorated, suddenly that I had un-earthed the truth of the matter about travelling with pets in cars I suggested, “Hi, Eat Feet? Wanna go for a spin? You can stick your head out the window.”

And that’s exactly what we did.

The end.