Serenity and tranquility in abundance

Every year, when International Women’s Day rolls around, I get overcome with feelings of empowerment, entitlement and egotism.

And this typically manifests itself in my character becoming a lot more obnoxious than usual.

Countenance harsher, words sharper and patience thinner.

Advertisement

Should a man dare to put a foot wrong on International Women’s Day, he will hear about it from yours truly – a lady who has taken it on herself to police all male behaviour scrupulously.

I get riled up – fiery – with a burning desire to impose my gender ideologies on any poor critter who will listen.

And hey, I know it’s flawed behaviour.

It’s backward and downright ignorant to be unable to champion the female gender without stomping on all males in the process.

With that in mind, I sought a different approach to International Women’s Day this year.

Think less enraged feminist, and more tranquil state of being.

A ‘Sound Bath and Meditation’ session held at the Strule Arts Centre was the avenue I chose this International Women’s Day – in hopes of gaining a more serene attitude.

Advertisement

And serene I was, when all was said and done.

The studio was scattered with mats, blankets and pillows orbiting an assortment of bowls, chimes and a gong – with a kind-faced woman called Donna sitting cross-legged in the centre.

And as everyone got comfortable – taking off their shoes and jackets – I sat with a knot in my belly.

Meditation has never been my forte.

The cogs which operate within the confines of my head are not easy halted – a problem many can relate to – the act of ‘switching off’.

But as the meditation began, I surprised myself – beginning to slip into a state of calm.

‘Sleep is encouraged’, said Donna, as a delighted smile crept quietly onto my face.

I was overjoyed that I was being urged to partake in my favourite pass-time.

The concept behind the sound bath and meditation was to release tension within the body – anxiety, emotion, stress and the likes.

And as I lay there, I reckoned I could do with off-loading a couple of these afflictions, so I was open-minded to the process.

How I felt in the duration of the session is hard to communicate – it was peculiar and new.

My body felt weighed down – heavy, numb and motionless.

Each limb sunk into the mat I lay on and melted still for the remainder of the session.

The curious sounds of the gongs and chimes which permeated the room enchanted my eardrums and had the effect of wiping my brain of any thoughts other than the dulcet tones infiltrating my ears.

Each trouble was flushed away as the minutes went by.

And the emotional baggage I was hauling around felt like a lighter load to carry.

The benefits of breathing exercises shocked me.

These techniques, learned under the expertise of Donna, were greatly advantageous – so much so that in future times when I seek serenity, they will be my first port of call.

The time passed by so blissfully that when the hour and a half came to completion, I wasn’t ready.

I wasn’t ready to return to mundaneness of reality – to have actual thoughts again – nor to fret about the small things.

So as I peeled myself off the ground – taking what I can only describe as a euphoric stretch – I clung tightly to the feeling of undisrupted calmness I had procured.

Around 20 women then exited the building and set about their International Women’s Day with an enhanced state of mind.

And I, a much more tranquil being, vowed to treat my body and mind to a sound bath and meditation session much, much more often.