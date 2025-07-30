Special event in Cookstown aimed at new business owners

A special advice clinic will be held in Cookstown next month for anyone interested in setting up their own business.

The Regional Business Advice Clinics will provide support to people looking to grow their business.

It will be held at Cookstown Enterprise Centre frpom 10am to noon on Wednesday, August 20.

There is no need to register and people are just invited to come along on the day.

Attendees with get access to valuable resources and support, including:

Guidance on how to create a business plan

Support to help your business grow

Assistance in the identification of new markets outside Northern Ireland

Information on how to secure training via your local college and other specialist supports including accreditation for green skills education and training

Advice in relation to cross border trade and investment opportunities

The event is open to anyone considering setting up a new business or that needs tailored support and assistance in growing their existing business into new markets outside Northern Ireland.