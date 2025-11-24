Special king’s award for Omagh Gardening Society

THE Omagh Gardening Society has been recognised with The King’s Award for Voluntary Service 2025 – the highest honour a voluntary group can receive in the UK.

Founded in 1957, the society has played a major role in promoting gardening locally for nearly seven decades. Its annual programme includes expert-led talks, the popular Spring Show, garden visits and tours, competitions and long-running projects with local primary schools. These activities not only encourage interest in gardening, but also support a number of charities each year.

Volunteers from the society have also worked closely with groups such as the Show and Grow Group, helping people recovering from illness.

The society’s reputation extends far beyond Tyrone. It has hosted four World Daffodil Conventions – in 1979, 1996, 2006 and again this year – building strong links with daffodil enthusiasts across the world.

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service was established in 2002 to mark the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee and continues under King Charles III.

This year’s recipients include a wide range of volunteer groups from across the UK.

Omagh Gardening Society will receive its crystal award and certificate from the Lord-Lieutenant of Tyrone, Sir Robert Scott, at a presentation event still to be arranged.

Society chairman Terry Haley said he was ‘delighted’ by the recognition.

“I want to thank all our members for their hard work, dedication and commitment in making the society so enjoyable for everyone,” he added.