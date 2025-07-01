Staff and customers at Omagh shop praised for fundraising efforts

AN Omagh shop has been named as one of MACE’s top ten fundraising stores in the North over the past year.

Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke (NICHS) has congratulated the team at the Gortin Road MACE on their outstanding achievement.

The recognition highlights the commitment and generosity of both staff and customers at the local store.

“The funds raised by the staff and customers at MACE Omagh will go towards supporting the thousands of local people living with chest, heart and stroke conditions,” the NICHS spokesperson added.