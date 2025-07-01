BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Staff and customers at Omagh shop praised for fundraising efforts

  • 1 July 2025
Lindsay Lutton, of NI Chest Heart and Stroke, is pictured with MACE Gortin Road proprietor Keith Dolan, Valerie Wood and Joshua Gilmore.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 1 July 2025
AN Omagh shop has been named as one of MACE’s top ten fundraising stores in the North over the past year.

Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke (NICHS) has congratulated the team at the Gortin Road MACE on their outstanding achievement.

The recognition highlights the commitment and generosity of both staff and customers at the local store.

“The funds raised by the staff and customers at MACE Omagh will go towards supporting the thousands of local people living with chest, heart and stroke conditions,” the NICHS spokesperson added.

