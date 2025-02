FOR one Strabane man, a thirst for adventure led to an 18-month journey spanning continents, from Cork to South Africa – on two wheels.

David Anderson, a well-travelled outdoor educator and adventure guide, set off on his motorcycle with a dream and a determination to document his experiences.

The result is ‘First Pub on the Right: A Wife-Changing Motorcycle Adventure from Cork to Cape Town,’ a book detailing the highs and lows of his extraordinary trip.

Describing the experience as “wife-changing,” Anderson left Ireland married and returned single. Yet, despite the personal challenges, he persevered, emerging from the journey as a changed man.

His book captures moments of exhilaration and adversity, from a close encounter with an elephant to an impromptu sandstorm exfoliation, as well as the generous but often impractical advice from colourful characters along the way.

“This book is not just about riding a motorcycle across continents,” David explains. “It’s about the journey we all take to reconcile the curveballs life throws at us. I hope readers will see themselves in my story and find inspiration in the reminder that we all have the power to choose our path, no matter how hard the road may seem.”

Originally from Strabane, David has lived and worked on every continent, including Antarctica, dedicating his life to exploration and discovery. Having caught the motorcycle travel bug at a young age, he has spent countless nights sleeping under the stars.

Now based in Queenstown, New Zealand, he divides his time between guiding, writing, and planning his next adventure.

First Pub on the Right will be released globally on February 9.