Strabane’s Billie McCormack on life as a social media influencer

WHAT started as a fun way to pass time during the Covid-19 lockdown has turned into a full-time career for Strabane’s Billie McCormack.

The social media star, known for her relatable humour, love of fashion, and engaging content, has amassed over 90,000 TikTok followers and an incredible seven million likes, working with brands big and small worldwide.

Yet, when she posted her first videos as a university student, Billie had no idea social media could become her profession.

“I just loved fashion, and I always watched American TikTokers to see what they were wearing,” Billie told the Chronicle.

“I spent every penny I had as a student on clothes and started making videos with music in the background. Then someone told me if I spoke in a video, it would do better. They were right—my first talking video got over 7,000 likes, which was the most I’d ever had at that time.”

Now, with a master’s degree in marketing, Billie has left traditional employment behind to pursue social media full-time.

While the influencer lifestyle may seem glamorous, she’s quick to point out that it comes

with challenges.

misconception

“There’s a big misconception that this job is easy,” Billie explained. “I’ve always been a hard worker—I had three jobs in university. While my work now isn’t as physically demanding, it still takes dedication. It can be lonely because I work from home, and the hardest part is the online criticism. People judge your appearance or tell you to ‘get a real job,’ and that’s tough to hear.”

Despite this, Billie remains grounded and deeply appreciative of her hometown. “The people of Strabane have been so supportive,” she said. “When I’m out shopping, people often come up to me to say they enjoy my videos, which is really lovely to hear.”

Viral Success

Billie’s content varies from fashion hauls to lighthearted videos with her family, but predicting success is never easy.

“My most viewed video is of my boyfriend and little cousin—it has 2.8 million views! I had no idea it would take off like that. You can never predict what will go viral.”

When it comes to making a living, Billie clarifies that influencer income isn’t all about views.

“I don’t make much from TikTok views themselves,” she revealed. “I earn through brand partnerships, promoting products I genuinely love. I only work with brands I believe in because my followers trust me, and that’s so important.”

no plans to leave

While her career could take her anywhere, Billie has no plans to leave her hometown anytime soon.

“I don’t see myself moving away,” she said. “Spending time with my friends and family is important to me, and they’re here. Strabane sometimes gets an unfair reputation, but I love living here. The community has always been kind and supportive of what I do.”

As she continues to build her brand, Billie McCormack is proving that success can come from anywhere – even a small town in the North.