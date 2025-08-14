Strabane’s unusual visitor finally captured on camera

EAGLE-eyed twitchers in Strabane have recently been treated to an unexpected sight among the usual blue tits, pigeons, and crows – a magestic peregrine falcon.

Found almost everywhere on Earth, the bird of prey is one of the world’s most widespread raptors and can reach speeds of up to 200mph, making it the fastest animal on the planet.

Strabane’s Falco peregrinus has been observed on the spire of the Church of the Immaculate Conception, and was recently captured on camera by local photographer Raymond McCarron after several attempts.

Curley Hill resident and local councillor Brian ‘Barney’ Harte has been watching the bird for some time.

He remarked, “I first noticed it a few months ago on the chapel spire and have been keeping an eye on it from my house up the Curleyhill through my binoculars. I wouldn’t call myself an avid birdwatcher but seeing a peregrine falcon in Strabane is certainly something that piques my interest. I’d watch it most days when I get a chance, flying to and from his perch while going to collect food or just for a scout around. It’s certainly a beautiful animal.”

Keen to secure a clear image, Barney alerted Raymond, who twice missed out as the falcon took flight. Third time proved successful thanks to a telescopic lens mounted on a drone, kept a safe 50 feet from the bird to avoid disturbance. In the pictures, the falcon appears to look straight at the lens.

Barney concluded by saying, “It was lovely to see him up close and I hope he stays for a while; it’s good for the town’s people to know how nature is happening in the surroundings above their heads.”