Tastes of Tyrone to feature in new food series on RTE

AWARD-WINNING chef Neven Maguire is bringing Tyrone’s people, produce and landscapes to a national audience this autumn, as he travels through Ulster for his brand new six-part RTÉ One series, Neven’s Ulster Food Tour.

The popular chef, whose MacNean House & Restaurant in Cavan was recently named Best Restaurant in Ulster 2025, spends much of programme five in Tyrone – from estates and glamping sites to vintage cars and stargazing under Sperrin skies.

The show is broadcast at 8.30pm on Wednesdays on RTE1.

Advertisement

At Baronscourt Estate in Newtownstewart, Neven learns how the estate produces some of the highest-quality venison in Ireland. He joins sales and marketing manager Ellie Stuart to hear about sustainable deer management, before heading out with local stalker Jonathan Magee in search of Sika deer. The experience ends with a venison barbecue on the estate.

Neven also calls into The Abingdon Collection in Omagh, a remarkable private collection of classic cars and war memorabilia. Owner Philip Faithful takes him for a spin in a WWII jeep, while explaining how his passion project raises funds for cancer research.

The chef also visits Mid-Ulster’s OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory, one of the best stargazing spots in in the North. There, astronomer Hannah McShane introduces him to the constellations before he heads to Sperrin View Glamping Site, where he watches the night sky light up using a stargazing app.

Speaking about the new series, Neven said, “I was so excited to get back on the road for another food adventure, and this time closer to home. Ulster is just around the corner for me, but I’d never really explored it in depth. I’m so pleased to dedicate a food series to Ulster for the first time.

“I learned so much, met amazing people, and enjoyed fantastic activities. Ulster has some of the best produce in the world, and the people are proud of what they do and where they’re from — that’s what makes it so special. It’s an exciting time for food and travel in Ireland, and I think the best is yet to come.”

While Tyrone features heavily, Neven also makes stops in Derry and Limavady, including the Bishop’s Gate Hotel and Broighter Gold Rapeseed Oil, before returning home to Blacklion at the end of the programme to cook a special dish inspired by his travels.