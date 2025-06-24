The ‘Crafty’ group helping to transform lives in Strabane

FOR people with learning difficulties, everyday life can sometimes bring unique challenges – feelings of loneliness, boredom and a struggle to find a place in the community are not uncommon. But in Strabane, there’s a welcoming space offering connection, creativity, and purpose for those who need it most.

Meeting weekly in the Strabane Community Unemployment Group (SCUG) on Upper Main Street are the ‘Crafty Quavers,’ a group formed to benefit this oft-marginalised section of society. Formed during Covid, it’s a place where people can gain friendships, have fun, and learn new skills.

Running the group is SCUG manager Prepetula Foley, something of a mothering presence in the lives of group members. On the day I arrive, there isn’t a full complement, but Noreen O’Kane, Beth McGettigan, Gerard McDaid, and Corey Melaugh are flying the flag.

“We started Crafty Quavers as a place for young people with learning difficulties to go once they’ve left education,” Prepetula explains. “Our membership is made up of young people who were previously members of Knockavoe School but, once they hit 19, there was nowhere for them to go afterwards. With that in mind, I started the Crafty Quavers and it’s been going from strength-to-strength ever since.

“The group meets every Tuesday between two and four but, if they could, they’d be here at nine in the morning! I do my best to spend as much time as possible with the group and if there’s ever anything they need to talk about, I’m always here.”

As for the name, Prepetula says, “We decided on the name because firstly those who attend are very into their crafts, designing and creative outlets; skills which have been enhanced by their attendance at the group. Secondly, it has to be said that they do love to sing and it’s important to them, so that’s where quavers comes into it.”

The love of singing is evident when I’m shown two videos, one of the group on Derry’s walls playing instruments, and another featuring Gerard and Corey belting out Billy Joel’s ‘Piano Man’ to their hearts’ content. Gerard proudly reads out a few lines from a song the group is currently working on with music tutor Anthony McNulty, about community and re-emerging into the world after Covid.

“No more Covid isolation or being alone,” he reads. “Time to get out and time and again you need a friend who you depend on for a laugh so loud. The world is open once more.”

I jokingly suggest their name might have something to do with a fondness for the crisp snack of the same name. While the group disagrees, they note that had I brought a few packets as gifts and, “we wouldn’t have said no to them!”

While the wider activities at SCUG are funded by the National Lottery and Department for Communities, other means of support are required to finance the Quavers’ wide-ranging programme of activities. These include podcasting, Photoshop and digital skills, money management, health and safety, and even exams like GCSEs. There’s always room for some fun too, with summer trips and Christmas shopping outings to Belfast also on the agenda.

Prepetula continues, “We would do fundraising such as dances and other things in order to pay for the courses we run and work as best as we can. This funding means I can pay tutors to come in and give the members the qualifications and training to better their lives. I try my best for them.

“Sometimes the classes might take place in other places like New Horizons but they’re used to their own wee environment here and we make use of it as often as possible.”

Being part of the Quavers has helped many members take their first steps into community involvement. Gerard can now be found at MK Menswear, Corey is working as a classroom assistant at his old stomping ground Knockavoe, and Beth holds down a role at the front desk of the Fir Trees Hotel – all cementing that growing sense of pride and independence.

Everyone agrees they’d be lost without the group.

Gerard offers, “My favourite thing about the Quavers is the friendship and getting out more.”

While Noreen adds, “If the Quavers weren’t here I would be stuck at home. There’s very little in Strabane and anything in Derry has a waiting list so having the Quavers is brilliant!”

Prepetula is hopeful that the group’s profile continues to grow.

“If word gets out it gives people the chance to join our wee band, plus it’s great for the parents to know that members are here and safe.”

For more information on Crafty Quavers contact Strabane Community Unemployed Group on 028 7138 3927.