The God Slot: Hello, hello, hello

By Fr Declan Bolan

Think of the many ways we have of greeting one another: “Hello,” “Howya doing,” “What about ye,” “What’s the craic,?” “How are things?” or one with a slight Derry slant, “Yes there, mucker.”

These and indeed many other forms indicate our opening remarks to people we meet on a daily basis. Other traditions have different forms of greeting. The Hindu tradition likes to acknowledge the presence of God

within ourselves and others when people meet. Instead of shaking hands and saying, “Hello,” they fold their hands together in front of their chest and with a slight bow of the head say, ‘Namaste.”

They acknowledge the presence of God both in themselves and in others by this single word which can be

translated as, “I reverence the Divine Spirit in you which is also in me.” Another translation which I prefer is, “The God in me greets the God in you.”

What is customary in India or among Hindus would appear as strange and inappropriate for us here but an adaptation of Namaste could provide a powerful ritual of remembering that we all fully hold the presence

of God.

Upon greeting or even encountering another person you could slightly incline your head in a silent bow as a personal way of acknowledging God’s dwelling in another. To consciously perform this simple ritual can also be a reminder of the fact that the same presence of God is within you. This gets us beyond the usual superficial hang-ups we have about people’s personalites and characteristics, what we like or dislike about them. We will treat them in a totally different way and see them in an entirely new light when we acknowledge the presence of God within others and within ourselves.

This simple greeting brings us to a new depth as Thomas Merton wrote in his book ‘New Seeds of Contemplation.’ If you descend into the depths of your own spirit… and arrive somewhere near the

centre of what you are, you are confronted with the inescapable truth that, at the very roots of your existence, you are in constant and immediate and inescapable contact with the Infinite power of God.

And I might add, at the very roots of our existence is a bubbling spring of great joy! To acknowledge our appreciation of the indwelling God in ourselves and others is both challenging and encouraging. You might be suffering from some sickness or mental health challenges, but you can see beyond these and even rejoice since God dwelling within is immune to all disease. When you see in the mirror those sad signs of aging, you can rejoice, since that deterioration is only skin deep. The Divine Presence within is eternally

youthful and ageless. When you are overcome some darkness, threat or setback, a happy spirit is still possible since the sacred Undefeated One within you has been victorious over every evil in the world, even death itself.

When bed-ridden with some illness, fearful over some event, or directly facing some immediate trouble, you have to quickly descend to those roots of your soul to find courage and consolation, even joy in the midst of suffering!

This holy descent takes but a few trust-filled moments. Once you feel you have reached your deepest depths, you can come to a quiet rest and connect with the powerful and consoling grace of the Divine Presence. Then come back up as quickly as you have descended to courageously and even joyously face in a new

way whatever threatens your peace. Do so with confidence for if God is with you, in you, and intimately one with you, who or what can be against you?

If you wish to have an inner peace and a joy that passes understanding, regardless of the circumstances develop the habit of frequent descents to be nourished by that holy communion with God.

It can be done on the spot when you are facing bother of some kind or you can strengthen that bond in more peaceful times by doing the practice on a more regular basis. Another way of connecting with the Indwelling God is to imagine that deep within your being lies a fountain of pure crystal water, which is constantly available to refresh and sustain you.

The psalmist tells us that at times our souls are like a “dry weary land without water” and that inner spiritual spring brings freshness and growth to our parched souls.

So now, the next time you meet someone know that there is a much greater and deeper communion going on, and may your greeting somehow reflect the conviction that the “God in you is greeting the God in the other.”

Namaste!