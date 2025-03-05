The inspirational Tyrone woman who has achieved so much in life

A Tyrone woman with Down’s syndrome has spoken publicly about her inspirational attitude to life.
Clare McArdle, daughter of Probus member Marie McArdle, delivered a talk on life with Down’s syndrome at the recent meeting of Dungannon Ladies Probus.
Proudly embracing her condition, Clare, 41, lives independently and has achieved remarkable milestones.
A former pupil of St Patrick’s College, she earned GCSEs in English and Music.
She holds a Grade 5 piano qualification, an NVQ Level 1 in Administration, and previously worked at Newell Stores. She now works one day a week at Mid Ulster District Council.
Passionate about musical theatre, Clare has starred in productions like ‘Grease’ and ‘Shrek, the Musical’.
She also enjoys acting, bowling, and socialising. During her talk, she explained how Down’s syndrome results from an extra chromosome, affecting learning and physical abilities.
Clare shared her achievements, from winning feis prizes to reading at church and even modelling in a fashion show.
