The Tyrone artist inspired by his connection to the land

GEORGE Gourley, a painter deeply rooted in the rural landscapes of Tyrone, draws profound inspiration from his upbringing near Cookstown.

Coming from a lineage of farmers stretching back five generations, George’s early life in Unagh, just outside Cookstown, was shaped by a strong connection to the land and traditional agricultural life. His childhood was spent immersed in the natural beauty of the countryside, often accompanying his father in the family’s Bedford lorry as they delivered animal feed and groceries across the eastern Sperrins. These formative experiences ignited George’s enduring fascination with derelict farm buildings, the people who inhabited them, and the timeless rhythms of rural life.

“I come from a rural background, my grandfather and five generations before him were farmers. The home farm at Unagh just outside Cookstown is still worked by my family. I have vivid memories of a countryside and a people now sadly gone.

“I spent my childhood outside in that landscape playing and often riding in my dad’s Bedford lorry.”

This deep connection to place and heritage is at the heart of George’s artistic practice. His work is distinguished by a distinctive use of muted colours and a limited palette, allowing him to capture the subtle nuances of light and shadow that define the rural landscape.

With a delicate interplay of tones, his paintings evoke the charm of vanishing farmsteads and the fading traditions of agricultural life.

After a 36-year career shaping young minds as the head of the art and design department at Cookstown High School, George embraced early retirement to pursue painting full-time.

This transition marked a turning point in his artistic journey, allowing him to delve deeper into his craft, refine his skills, and develop a more personal artistic voice. This dedication to preserving cultural heritage through art has earned him recognition from the Watercolour Society of Ireland.

Rooted in memory, tradition, and the land itself, George’s art offers a poignant reminder of what we stand to lose – and why it matters.

He said, “Over the years I’ve discovered that regardless of where these buildings are they all have so much in common. Neglected, being overgrown and silent. All possessing an unspoken history.

“Inside, many the fireplace or hearth remains a prominent feature, once the beating heart of the home. Some look as if the family only recently closed the front door for the last time.”

He added, “My limited palette of sepia and burnt Sienna mirrors the lack of colour found within. There are lots of greys and browns, anything else is muted, soft and overlaid with dust and shadows.

“Soon very few of these derelict buildings will be left, in too many cases replaced by a modern dwelling, probably white, with a conservatory. An important part of our history and culture will be lost. I want to record what’s left before it’s too late.”

George’s work is currently available for sale in Gallery Zozimus in Dublin and Gallery One in Cookstown. To see more of his work you can follow him on Facebook @George A Gourley.