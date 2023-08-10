Thirty-two cycles and swims to celebrate special anniversary

AN adventurous couple from Strabane are celebrating their 32nd wedding anniversary by having a cold water swim and a ten km cycle in every county in Ireland.

The once-in-a-lifetime trip due to last 11 days is being undertaken by Seán Mór and his wife, Gina Porter Devine who said that a large part of the vacation is about them spending time together whilst supporting each other with their chosen hobbies.

Séan is a keen cyclist and he will be completing the bike rides, while Gina is a keen cold water swimmer.

Gina told the Chronicle that the trip so far has been an amazing experience and have already completed 14 counties.

Gina said, “We live very busy lives and this has been an amazing opportunity for the both of us to spend a bit of time together and indulge in are favourite hobbies.

“Séan is really into the cycling and I love cold water swimming and we thought it would be brilliant to do a swim and a cycle in all 32 counties to celebrate our anniversary. The trip was suppose to happen two year ago for our 30th anniversary but it is even more fitting that it is on our 32nd.”

The couple have been staying in a mixture of accommodation so far from bed and breakfasts to private lettings and everything in between. They have also brought with them a tent and airbed which they will use whilst camping on Innis Island off the coast of Galway.

Gina remarked that the trip so far has gone off without a hitch apart from not finding somewhere to swim in land locked Kildare. However the resourceful pair were able to dip their toes in a community pond in a village so that the challenge could be kept on track.

Gina added, “There have been a few standouts of the trip so far; the outdoor pools are fantastic and have meant it’s easy to go for a dip in a landlocked county. So far we’ve been to pools in Laios, Carlow and Offaly.

“Some of the scenery is breathtaking and really beautiful. Although we have found it difficult at times, as many small accommodation places were forced to close during the pandemic, which has meant we’ve had to travel long distances to get somewhere to stay.”

Séan stated that the 10km rides have been fairly easy so far.

Séan said, “The cycles have been brilliant and fairy easy to be honest. But the best part is I have been so lucky and have’nt had a bit of rain during them. We’ve had rain on the trip but I’ve managed to stay dry on my cycles.”

The adventure continues!