Time for action, meeting about Lough Neagh crisis told

A PUBLIC meeting was held last night in Kinturk Cultural Centre at which local political representatives, farmers, fishermen and campaigners spoke about the ongoing blue green algae crisis on Lough Neagh.

Chaired by Love Our Lough Founder Dr Louise Taylor, who said the purpose of the meeting was to ‘consider a way forward’ from what has now been described as an ‘environmental tragedy’.

Speaking at the event, Gary McErlain, a Lough Neagh eel fisherman, discussed the impact the crisis is having on the livelihoods of local fishermen.

“A lot fishermen around here are proud of their ancestry,” said Mr McErlain.

“We have faced many challenges over the years and have always taken them on, however, this year eel fishing has been stopped for the first time.

“This is heart-wrenching and not a good place to be in for any fisherman.”

Mr McErlain said that whilst a crisis was declared over two years ago, the lough is now in an even bigger crisis.

“Something has to happen quick,” he said.

“We have species dying off at a terrifying rate and Lough Neagh simply does not have time to wait.

“We need political change and money needs to be invested into this crumbling infrastructure.”

Also in attendance was Cathal Mallaghan MP who, having recently visited the lough described it as looking like ‘something from a science-fiction film’.

Mr Mallaghan highlighted that whilst excess nutrients, human waste and farming activity have played a major role in causing the issue, he believes that more investment for farmers in required.

“For smaller farmers, the equipment that is required in line with the current action plan is very experience,” he said.

“I think the Minister could look at funding farmers in order to help them diversify their operations.”

Mr Mallaghan also agreed that waste water infrastructure throughout the North is in a poor state and requires significant investment.

The Mid Ulster MP further emphasised that whilst ownership of the lough does not directly impact the environmental issue, he believes it should come into public ownership.

“It’s our lough,” he said.

“It should belong to the people of Ireland, not the Earl of Shaftesbury.

“If the people owned the lough, they would hold more value in it.”

Patsy McGlone MLA also shared concerns regarding the current infrastructure surrounding Lough Neagh and said that as a local representative of the community he fears that they won’t be able to consume their own tap water from the lough which serves 42 percent of the local population.

“The Executive really have to have a clear plan regarding this whole issue,” he said.

“It’s been heard that if there aren’t proper measures in place, it will take over 20 years for the lough to arrive at a good status.

“We need an investment in infrastructure and planning, and to help future generations through education.”

Describing the lough as a ‘great asset’ Mr McGlone concluded, “Talking and listening is one thing, but action is the most important thing.”