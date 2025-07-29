BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Two major awards for Tyrone graduate at Queens University

  • 29 July 2025
Two major awards for Tyrone graduate at Queens University
Louise Daly with her family at the graduation ceremony.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 29 July 2025
Less than a minute

Louise Daly, from Eglish, recently graduated from Queens University Belfast with a 1st class honours degree masters in Physics.

Louise was also awarded with The Karl George Emeleus Physics Prize (Highest mark in MSci Physics Project) and The John Geddes Physics Prize (Exceptional performance by MSci single honours Physics Student).

Louise is pictured with her father Martin, mother Brenda and sister Kate,.

Advertisement

She is a past pupil of Roan St Patrick’s Primary School in Eglish and St Catherine’s College in Armagh.

Related posts:

Beragh pupils get to explore renewable energy up close Omagh man happy to give his sister the gift of life Work to begin next week on sewer for new Omagh houses

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn