Two major awards for Tyrone graduate at Queens University

Louise Daly, from Eglish, recently graduated from Queens University Belfast with a 1st class honours degree masters in Physics.
Louise was also awarded with The Karl George Emeleus Physics Prize (Highest mark in MSci Physics Project) and The John Geddes Physics Prize (Exceptional performance by MSci single honours Physics Student).
Louise is pictured with her father Martin, mother Brenda and sister Kate,.
She is a past pupil of Roan St Patrick’s Primary School in Eglish and St Catherine’s College in Armagh.
