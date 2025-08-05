Tyrone donations help set up mobile maternity unit in Gaza

A MOBILE maternity unit, partly-funded by GAA clubs in Tyrone, is now ready to bring desperately needed care to pregnant women and newborns in war-torn Gaza.

The clinic – one of four, along with 14 ambulances, currently waiting in Egypt for permission to enter Gaza – was organised by Palestine Aid Ireland and is now under the care of Medics Worldwide, a global non-profit healthcare service.

For Gaza’s expectant mothers, the unit could mean the difference between life and death.

According to the United Nations, only 16 of the region’s 36 hospitals remain even partially operational, with most maternity wards destroyed or overwhelmed.

Years of blockade and months of intense bombardment have devastated medical infrastructure, creating acute shortages of medicine, electricity and trained staff.

The humanitarian toll is severe: aid groups report a sharp rise in miscarriages linked to malnutrition, stress, and the absence of proper prenatal and postnatal care.

Many women are now forced to give birth in tents without medical assistance.

John Hurson, of Palestine Aid Ireland, who oversaw the clinic’s completion in Egypt, said, “With virtually every hospital and clinic in Gaza destroyed or badly damaged, this unit and others will help tens of thousands of expectant and new mothers trying to survive amidst the rubble.

“As well as facing starvation and the risk of injury or death from constant bombing, they have lost access to vital services like prenatal care, family planning, and treatment for infections.”

Tyrone GAA clubs were among several groups across Ireland who rallied to the cause through fundraising events.

Greencastle GAA, Killeeshil GAA and Blackwatertown GAA all played a part, alongside groups such as Gaels Against Genocide in Gaza, the 1916 Societies, Newry IPSC, Laois IPSC, and the Grange Woodbine Club in Dublin.

Mr Hurson expressed deep gratitude to those who contributed.

He said, “We want to thank everyone who attended the fundraising events. Without their support, this clinic wouldn’t have been possible.”

Palestine Aid Ireland is already halfway to funding a second mobile maternity unit and is encouraging more clubs and community groups to get involved.

Those interested in organising fundraising events can contact Mr Hurson directly.