BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Tyrone events give older people a chance to have their say

  • 16 September 2025
Tyrone events give older people a chance to have their say
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 16 September 2025
Less than a minute

A series of events are being held in Tyrone to give older people a say on services provided for them.

Fermanagh & Omagh District Council is inviting feedback on the Draft Age Friendly Strategy and Action Plan.

As part of this process, events will be held locally.

Advertisement

There will be a drop-in event at Owenkillew Community Centre in Gortin from 1.30pm to 3.30pm today.

There will be another drop-in event at the Ecclesville Centre in Fintona on Friday, September 19, from 11am to 1pm.

On Thursday, September 25, there will be a public consultation event about the proposed strategy from 10am to 12 noon at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh.

The consultation process ends on October 10.

You can find out more about the Draft Age Friendly Strategy and Action Plan here.

Related posts:

Work underway to fix water supply problems in Omagh area Concerns eased around sports facilities at new Strule campus Omagh school staff to honour their much-missed caretaker

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn