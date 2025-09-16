Tyrone events give older people a chance to have their say

A series of events are being held in Tyrone to give older people a say on services provided for them.

Fermanagh & Omagh District Council is inviting feedback on the Draft Age Friendly Strategy and Action Plan.

As part of this process, events will be held locally.

There will be a drop-in event at Owenkillew Community Centre in Gortin from 1.30pm to 3.30pm today.

There will be another drop-in event at the Ecclesville Centre in Fintona on Friday, September 19, from 11am to 1pm.

On Thursday, September 25, there will be a public consultation event about the proposed strategy from 10am to 12 noon at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh.

The consultation process ends on October 10.

You can find out more about the Draft Age Friendly Strategy and Action Plan here.