Tyrone kids urged to get involved in ‘reuse and repair’ project

PRIMARY schools across Tyrone are being encouraged to take part in the Environmental Youth Speak competition, organised by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC) in partnership with South West College and The Executive Office’s Good Relations Programme.

The theme for the 2026 competition is ‘The Importance of Reuse & Repair’.

Pupils from Primary Five to Primary Seven are invited to research and present their views on the topic in an initial written submission, to be submitted by Friday, January 16.

Shortlisted entrants will then be invited to take part in the finals day, which will take place on Thursday, February 26 at South West College, Omagh Campus.

FODC chair, Cllr Barry McElduff, said, “I am delighted that the council and South West College are working together to organise Environmental Youth Speak. It is an excellent initiative which empowers our young people to speak out and share their views on key environmental issues. It also provides them with an opportunity to enhance their skills in public speaking.

“I would encourage all schools to participate, as our young people will be the environmental leaders of the future. It is vital that we inspire them to protect the environment and hear their views about what they would like to see and do to safeguard our planet.”

Supriya Foster, sustainability officer at South West College, added, “Sustainability is central to South West College’s ethos, and we are proud to host this event at our Omagh Campus and to be part of such a vital initiative that empowers young voices advocating for a greener future.”

Hugo Sweeney, good relations officer for FODC, commented, “This creative initiative will enhance the quality and extent of our shared education and help build a community where our young people can play a full and active role in building good relations and looking after our local environment.”