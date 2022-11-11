Tyrone ladies pick up awards at Down Royal Racecourse

TWO style-savvy ladies from Tyrone flew the fashion flag for Tyrone on Saturday (November) by picking up highly-prestigious prizes in a ‘best dressed’ competition at the ‘Ladbrokes Festival of Racing’ at Down Royal Racecourse.

Sporting cosy earthy colours, which exuded sophistication and feminity, Laura Eagleson from Aughnacloy and Donna Sands from Donaghmore were named as ‘Top 10 Finalists’ in ‘BPerfect Best Dressed Competition’.

Advertisement

The creative competition which featured racing fans and Ireland’s style elite was judged by the founder of ‘BPerfect Cosmetics’, Brendan McDowell; fashion enthusiast, Rebecca McKinney, who is also a presenter of Cool FM; and Victoria Withers, managing director of ACA Models.