Tyrone mum’s inspiring story about her return to the classroom

A DEDICATED mum-of-two and long-time South West College (SWC) employee has graduated with First Class Honours in Business Studies through a part-time degree pathway at the college.

Balancing parenthood, full-time work, and study, Cookstown native Rachel Duncan’s inspiring journey shows that with determination and resilience, it’s never too late to overcome challenges and achieve your career goals.

Rachel began her degree journey with a Foundation Degree in Business Management at SWC before progressing to complete an Ulster University BSc (Hons) in Business Studies.

Advertisement

While studying part-time across the Enniskillen and Dungannon campuses and working full-time as a Skills Support Officer at SWC, Rachel says the experience was demanding at times.

However, through careful time management and strong support networks, she successfully maintained a healthy balance between family, work, and study, ultimately earning her first-class honours.

Rachel said, “I was a bit nervous about stepping back into the classroom as a mature learner, but it really has helped me grow in confidence. It allowed me to put some time back into myself and to grow both professionally and personally.

“Being a student at SWC means having access to excellent resources, including online books and journals, and as a student of Ulster University, I had access to even more materials to support my studies.”

She continued, “The support from lecturers, my manager, and colleagues has been invaluable. The college offers a very supportive environment, making part-time study a great opportunity for anyone balancing other responsibilities.”

Rachel credits her academic success with increasing her confidence and opening up new opportunities for professional advancement.

She also emphasizes that the skills acquired through her degree have improved her effectiveness at SWC, enabling her to advance to the role of Business and Skills Programme Lead.

Advertisement

With a diverse range of disciplines, SWC provides flexible learning options such as evening classes, weekend workshops, and online courses to suit every lifestyle. Applications for part-time courses are currently open.