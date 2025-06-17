Tyrone nurse praised for improving the lives of dementia patients

A NURSE from Dunnamanagh has been honoured with a prestigious award for her impactful research into pain management for people living with dementia.

Deirdre Harkin, a lecturer at Ulster University’s Magee campus, won the Nursing Research Award at the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) Northern Ireland Nurse of the Year Awards 2025, held at the Culloden Hotel, Holywood.

Deirdre was recognised for her research into pain management in dementia care – an area she described as ‘vital to preserving their comfort, dignity, and quality of life’.

Her project involved working closely with healthcare staff to co-develop ‘an evidence-based training programme that supports effective pain management in clinical settings’.

The judging panel praised her for creating ‘a straightforward, practical tool that empowers all staff to deliver improved patient care’.

She was among several nurses from Tyrone celebrated at this year’s awards.

Gillian Baxter, a nurse at Silverdale Care Home in Castlederg, was named runner-up in the Independent Sector Nursing Award.

She was nominated for developing an intergenerational project with local primary schools to help pupils ‘understand ill-health and the complexities associated with physical disability’.

The initiative has had a ‘far-reaching’ impact on residents, while children have gained ‘increased awareness of disability and the value of forming relationships’.

Judges applauded Gillian as ‘an outstanding ambassador for nursing, striving for continuous improvement, excellence, and compassion’.

Also recognised were Karen Harper from Castlederg and Helen McCormick from Limavady, who were named runners-up in the Cancer Nurse Award, sponsored by Macmillan Cancer Support. As lung cancer clinical nurse specialists at the Western Trust, they were praised for their dedication to implementing the Holistic Needs Assessment (HNA).

By establishing a dedicated clinic, the pair now work with patients to ‘identify needs, explore interventions, and agree on tailored support plans’. One patient said, “Their empathy brought calm, eased my fears, and the information they gave me was my guide.”

The judging panel called their clinic ‘transformational’.

Professor Rita Devlin, RCN Northern Ireland Executive Director, said, “Congratulations to all of this year’s finalists, who represent the very best of our profession.”