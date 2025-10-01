Tyrone school recognised for its work in local community

A TYRONE school has been recognised for its outstanding commitment to supporting the local community.

Edendork Primary School has been named the regional winner for Northern Ireland in the SuperKind Social Impact Schools Award, a UK-wide programme that encourages schools to place social action and charity work at the heart of education.

More than 1,000 schools across the UK signed up this year.

Over the course of the academic year, pupils at Edendork logged an impressive 2,329 social actions aimed at helping both their school and the wider community.

The initiatives, tailored to suit each age group, gave children the opportunity to support others and make a meaningful difference.

SuperKind co-founder Keren Mitchell praised the school’s achievement.

Keren said, “We’re thrilled to award Edendork Primary School with SuperKind’s Social Impact Schools Award, which recognises their efforts to carry out social actions close to their hearts.

“We want children to see themselves as changemakers, no matter their age.

“By giving them the tools, support, and confidence to take action, we can help them realise that their voices can have a real, lasting impact.”