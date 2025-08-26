Tyrone students off to the US for a life-changing opportunity

THREE Tyrone students are embarking on the opportunity of a lifetime this month, as they travel to the United States to take part in the prestigious Study USA scholarship programme.

Amy Duffy, Jason Booth and Eve MacGinty are among 60 students from the North taking part in the programme, which gives participants the opportunity to spend a full academic year at an American college or university.

Managed by the British Council on behalf of the Department for the Economy, this year’s cohort will be placed at institutions across 24 states — from Texas to Washington, and Florida to Nebraska.

The Study USA programme receives significant support from partner institutions in the United States, with annual funding exceeding more than €2 million.

The generous scholarship package includes accommodation on campus, a full meal plan, tuition fees, book allowance, flights and a £1,000 bursary.

Amy, from Donemana, is a Zoology student at Queen’s University Belfast and will spend her year at Agnes Scott College in Georgia. While Dungannon’s Eve, also a student at Queen’s, is studying International Relations and Politics and is heading to Maryville College in Tennessee.

Amy said, “I’m especially excited to explore my passions through classes like Sustainability, French and Economics, and to experience US college life first-hand. This year abroad will not only support my academic and personal development but also help shape my future – particularly as I pursue a career in climate change mitigation and global conservation.”

Meanwhile, Jason, from Omagh, a former pupil of Omagh High School and now a Computer Science student at Ulster University, is heading to Carlow University in Pennsylvania.

He added, “When I return home, I’ll be going into my final year of university. After graduating, I plan to pursue a career in the tech industry.

“I’m particularly interested in areas like AI and human-computer interaction, and I’d love to explore postgraduate study in the future.

“I see this year as a valuable step in developing a well-rounded academic and professional foundation.”

Launched in 1994 to support the Northern Ireland peace process, Study USA has been running for over 30 years.