Volunteers wanted for annual Pride event in Omagh

THE 2026 Omagh Pride parade is set to take place on Saturday, June 13, organisers have announced.

This will be the sixth annual march in the town to promote LGBTQIA+ equality and visibility. The annual parade and entertainment show regularly sees hundreds of people visiting the town each year and is one of the most colourful and popular events of the year.

Omagh Pride chair Oisín Donnelly said: “We’re delighted to bring Pride back to Omagh next June, once again kicking off Pride season in the North.

“We’re looking forward to another colourful and fun-filled day for LGBTQIA+ people and our allies right across the Omagh area, with plenty of entertainment after the parade.”

Mr Donnelly said it was also important to remember the context in which Pride parades were being held.

He said, “Throughout 2025 we have seen a hardening in attitudes towards LGBTQIA+ people, and especially our transgender and non-binary siblings. This emphasises why it is more important than ever that Omagh Pride speaks up against the injustices they face, and provides a space where they can be authentically themselves.

“We want trans people living in rural areas to not just feel safe, but also a true sense of belonging and community. No one should ever have to leave to be who they are.”

Organisers have also encouraged anyone who wishes to volunteer with Omagh Pride this year to get in touch via social media, or by emailing omaghpride@gmail.com.