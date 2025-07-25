Walk to famous Tyrone landmark this weekend

DARACH, the gentle giant sculpture, is set to greet all adventurers who are set to take part in this weekend’s Cairn Sunday walk – an ancient dander to the dizzying and beautiful peak of Mullaghcarn Mountain.

The three-hour walk will begin at the Gortin Glens Forest Park, at the the ‘Trail Head’ information panel beside the café building.

It is not an organised event, meaning that those in attendance can begin the walk at a time of their choice throughout the day, and at their own pace.

Tyrone folks climbing the 1,778 foot tall mountain on ‘Cairn Sunday’ annually is thought to date back more than 1,000 years.

In fact, the name of the mount, ‘Mullagh Cairn’, translates as ‘the summit of the pile of stones’; referencing the deep-rooted practice of pilgrims, adventurers and hikers, over generations, carrying stones to the summit to add to the cairn there.

This practice is likely to have had a pagan origin, with people seeking to be closer to their gods.

It is believed that the cairn marks a place of great religious significance – perhaps a burial place – and, therefore, by adding your stone to it, you are helping to protect its integrity, while replicating the age-old practice of the generations before us. In centuries gone by, Cairn Sunday was oft marked by participants performing religious practices at the summit, and, through time, sports days, berry picking, dancing and singing also became a feature of the ascent.

Fascinatingly, there were some who regarded attendance an ideal ‘courting’ or matchmaking’ opportunity – it was a place where love and lasting good relationships began! The age-old tradition, which was all but lost in time, was revived in 1997 by 300 hardy participants who rekindled the Tyrone event.

And today, in 2025, the Cairn Sunday walk is much-loved for bringing members of the community together amidst the breathtaking surrounds of the gorgeous Gortin Glen landscape.

As always, participants are encouraged to adhere to the Countryside Code, including respecting the wildlife and fauna of the area with littering forbidden. Dogs are very welcome, but owners must keep them on a lead