Women wanted for minibus driving course in Strabane tomorrow

EASILINK Community Transport is calling on local women to drive community change – literally – by attending a unique ‘Confidence Event’ designed to inspire and support more women to volunteer as minibus drivers for their community groups.

Taking place tomorrow at Strabane Enterprise Agency, the event will provide women with the chance to get behind the wheel of a minibus, meet the Easilink team, and discover how they can make a meaningful difference in their community by volunteering their time and skills.

Easilink operates a fleet of accessible minibuses across Omagh, Strabane and Foyle, offering both “with driver” and self-drive hire options for community groups.

While many men currently volunteer to drive using their Category D1 (not for hire or reward) licence, Easilink believes there is a large untapped pool of women who also hold this licence but may not realise the opportunities unlocked by self-drive – or may feel hesitant about getting behind the wheel of a minibus.

“There are lots of capable women in our communities who already hold the Cat D1 NFHR licence but have never considered themselves as minibus drivers,” said Claire Russell, CEO Easilink. “We understand that confidence can be a barrier, so this event is about breaking that down in a supportive, no-pressure environment.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to take part in supervised minibus driving sessions, ask questions, and hear first-hand from current drivers about their experience.

The event will take place tomorrow (Friday) from 2pm until 4 pm at Strabane Enterprise Agency, Orchard Road, Strabane.

The event needs to be booked, participants can either call 028 71883282 or email una@easilink.org