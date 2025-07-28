Work to begin next week on sewer for new Omagh houses

WORK is to begin next week on a stormwater sewer which will serve a new housing development in Omagh.

The pipeline will extend from the new development at Mountjoy Road, on the site of the old police station, across Grange Park and along Lisanelly Avenue, where it will connect into an existing stormwater manhole.

To complete the first section of work on Mountjoy Road, a road closure will be implemented at night next week between Woodside Avenue and Artizan Avenue.

Speaking about the work and associated traffic management, Mark Henderson, NI Water Project Manager said: “This new pipeline is being installed to allow the surface (rain) water from the new development at Mountjoy Road – which doesn’t require treatment – to be discharged directly into the Strule River.

“This approach ensures that surface water from new developments is not added to the combined sewerage system.”

Mr Henderson said a ‘short section of work’ on Mountjoy Road will be carried out at night during the school summer holiday period to minimise traffic disruption.

“To carry out this work as quickly and safely as possible, Mountjoy Road will be closed overnight from 11pm until 8am each night on Monday 4th and Tuesday 5th August between Woodside Avenue and Artizan Avenue.

“Access to properties will be available from each side of the closure and a diversion route will be clearly signposted.

“The section of work in Grange Park and along Lisanelly Avenue will get underway on Monday 11th August. Access to these areas will be maintained at all times with pedestrian and traffic management in place for safety reasons.

“NI Water and our project team from AtkinsRéalis and Deane Public Works take this opportunity to thank local residents and wider public for their patience and cooperation while we undertake this essential work to serve a new development in Omagh.

“We assure the public that our contractor will make every effort to complete the work as quickly as possible.”