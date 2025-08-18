Work underway to fix water supply problems in Omagh area

THERE are currently water supply problems in the Omagh area.

A spokesperson for NI Water said they are aware of a loss of supply in the area,

“Customers may experience a loss of water supply or a drop in pressure when the work is being carried out. We are working to fix the problem as soon as possible.

“Discoloured water can occur when the mains are disturbed. This can happen when there has been an interruption to supply following a burst main and the operational activity associated with the repair.

“All water is disinfected to ensure it is safe to drink. Following operational activity, the level of chlorine in the water supply may be boosted temporarily. The amount of chlorine is carefully controlled and monitored at our treatment works and strategic points in the distribution system.

“Water quality samples are taken following burst mains repairs to ensure that a satisfactory water supply is restored to customers.”

The NI Water spokesperson said anyone who needs further help or advice, should contact 03457 440088.