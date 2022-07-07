It’s National BBQ Week, to mark the occasion we have compiled a list of the best butchers in the local area. Start the summer celebrations by cooking up a storm with some friends. Settled conditions are to be expected with sunny intervals so you can sit back, relax and enjoy some great food.
The Butchery Donaghmore
The Butchery Donaghmore, is located in mainstreet Donaghmore. It offers a wide selection of meat as well as some sweet treats including, cakes, buns and tray bakes. The butchery is fully stocked with meat packs which are available in store. There are a variety of different options available to suit everyone’s taste buds, the perfect place to stock up on some of your BBQ necessities.
The Meat Joint
Anyone fancy a BBQ? The Meat Joint Omagh is fully stocked with everything you need to enjoy the sunshine. Located in Foundry Lane, The Meat Joint is a family run butchers that was established in 1990. With a wide variety of high quality products, The Meat Joint is perfect for all your BBQ needs.
Teners Butcher’s
Teners Butcher’s located in Castlecaulfield, Dungannon provides top of the range produce with a wide selection to choose from. Teners Butchers is fully stocked with a range of BBQ grub to suit everyone’s needs. Tenners Butchers selection of homemade food has proven to be a great seller and can make every BBQ a winner.
Irvine’s Family Butchers
Since opening its doors in 2019, Irvine’s Family Butchers has been serving happy locals with their high quality products and deals. Situated on the main street Fivemiletown, it is in the perfect location convenient to customers. Irvine’s offers great deals perfect for any BBQ occasion. For those who like to plan ahead, you can order on their online shop www.irvines.one for convenient pickup or local delivery (subject to conditions).
£15 BBQ deal:
- 3 burgers (of your choice)
- 6 sausages (of your choice) – beef, pork, pork & leek, Sweet Chilli
- 3 marinated pork chops
- 3 chicken skewers
- 1 coleslaw
£25 BBQ deal
- 4 x 6oz rump steak
- 4 burgers (of your choice)
- 8 sausages (of your choice)
- 4 chicken skewers
- 4 chicken fillets
- 1 coleslaw
Opening Hours: Monday – Saturday, 8am – 6pm; Sunday Closed
Address: 78-80 Main Street Fivemiletown, BT75 0PW
Phone: 02889521321
Email: info@irvinesfamilybutchers.co.uk
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IrvinesFamilyButchersFMT/about/?ref=page_internal
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)