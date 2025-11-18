£1.5m plans for Cookstown business hub hit by major setback

PLANS to transform the former Social Security Agency offices in Cookstown into a £1.5 million business hub have hit a major setback.

Cookstown Enterprise Centre, the local business agency behind the project, hopes to redevelop the listed Fairhill building into the ‘Fairhill Business Office Suites’, a modern workspace hub aimed at boosting enterprise in the Mid Ulster area.

Their website still lists 2025 as the target opening year.

However, NI Water has recommended that the proposal be refused, citing a lack of capacity in the local wastewater network.

In its statutory planning consultation response, the utility said the downstream foul sewerage system is already at capacity and that connecting the new development would pose ‘significant risk of environmental harm and public disamenity’.

“There is a public foul sewer within 20 metres of the site boundary which cannot adequately service this proposal,” NI Water stated, adding that while the wastewater treatment works has available capacity, ‘the part of the catchment this proposal would connect to is currently closed to all new connections’.

The agency confirmed that it has no plans to upgrade the local sewage infrastructure, noting that investment would require ‘sufficient capital funding’.

At a recent meeting of Mid Ulster District Council’s Policy and Resources Committee, Cookstown councillor Trevor Wilson expressed frustration at the decision.

He argued that repurposing the listed building as a business hub would not lead to any increase in capacity requirements.

He stated, “It’s a £1.5m project. It has now been held up totally by NI Water. There’s an existing connection there. We’re paying water fees. The proposed number of people occupying the new building will be considerably less than the previous owner.

“And what makes this strange is that there’s a combined foul and storm drain system there, and despite all this they’re refusing to pass it because they say they can’t handle it, yet when it rains or whatever the case is, it’s all going down one drain.”

Cllr Wilson’s call for NI Water representatives to attend a future council meeting received cross-party support, with councillors Paul McLean and Niall McAleer backing his proposal.

Committee chair Councillor Eva Cahoon said the council did not want to see ‘infrastructure hinder growth anywhere in Mid Ulster’ and confirmed the issue would be raised when NI Water next reports to full council.