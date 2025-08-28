£1.6million contract for Creenagh Bridge replacement announced

THE Department for Infrastructure (DFI) has announced the award of an estimated £1.6million contract for a road improvement scheme on A45 Ballynakilly Road, Coalisland with works expected to commence in September 2025 and to be complete in summer 2026.

The scheme includes the replacement of Creenagh Bridge including a stretch of significant road realignment. The scheme will also include the addition of improved Active Travel footways.

The Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said, “This significant road realignment scheme will improve safety for pedestrians and road users on the A45 Ballynakilly Road between Coalisland and the M1 Motorway.

“It will also assist with heavy goods vehicle movement and improve commercial connectivity in this area.”

The Department and contractor have said they will carefully programme the works and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience.

However, due to the road realignment scheme including a total bridge replacement, a full road closure will be required during a period of the contract which will require a temporary traffic diversion via the B520 Moor Road, B161 Annagher Road, Coalisland Town, B520 Dungannon Road and vice versa.

A spokesperson for DFI said, “Road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic diversions.

“Completion of the work is subject to favourable weather conditions; however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change. All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.”

For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com