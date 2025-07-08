BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

£10,000 raised for hospital wards by local brain tumour survivors

  • 8 July 2025
£10,000 raised for hospital wards by local brain tumour survivors
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 8 July 2025
Less than a minute

THREE brain tumour survivors – Annette Martin, Clare Kelly and Colm McCrystall – recently returned to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast to present the proceeds from a fundraising coffee morning held in Carrickmore on May 10.

The trio, who have each undergone treatment in recent years, said they were overwhelmed by the support received and never expected to raise such a substantial sum.

Advertisement

In total, they raised £10,000, which is being split equally between Wards 4E/4F and the ICU Ward.

“The work the doctors and nurses on these wards do is simply incredible, and it was lovely to go back and see them all after so long,” they said.

“We really can’t thank everyone enough for all the support we received, whether it was through donations, providing food, donating prizes for our draw or lending a hand on the day. Your generosity means the world to us and we were totally overwhelmed with the total amount raised.”

Related posts:

Trial opens of Dromore priest accused of historic sex offences Missed appointments cost Western Trust £4m last year Special health awareness event being organised in Rouskey

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn