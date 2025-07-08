£10,000 raised for hospital wards by local brain tumour survivors

THREE brain tumour survivors – Annette Martin, Clare Kelly and Colm McCrystall – recently returned to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast to present the proceeds from a fundraising coffee morning held in Carrickmore on May 10.

The trio, who have each undergone treatment in recent years, said they were overwhelmed by the support received and never expected to raise such a substantial sum.

In total, they raised £10,000, which is being split equally between Wards 4E/4F and the ICU Ward.

“The work the doctors and nurses on these wards do is simply incredible, and it was lovely to go back and see them all after so long,” they said.

“We really can’t thank everyone enough for all the support we received, whether it was through donations, providing food, donating prizes for our draw or lending a hand on the day. Your generosity means the world to us and we were totally overwhelmed with the total amount raised.”