This month sees the return of the Christmas parking promotion at all Council owned pay and display car parks in both Mid Ulster towns from Saturday, November 25.

Parking in the following car parks, Dungannon: Castlehill, Scotch Street North, Perry Street West & Anne Street East will be reduced to 10p for the first three hours in a special price reduction running in Dungannon and Magherafelt from Saturday, November 25 to Saturday, January 6.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy, said the promotion will benefit both shoppers and town centre traders at one of the busiest times of the year, saying, “Christmas is by far one of the busiest times of the year for town centres, but it can also add to the financial pressures that many of us are feeling at this time of year. With 10p parking we want to make Christmas shopping easy, accessible and affordable for those who are supporting our local economy, shops and traders. Reduced parking will help our residents take time and enjoy what our town centres have to offer this Christmas, without the worry of costly parking.”

The 10p for the first three hours parking applies in all Council owned pay and display car parks in Dungannon and Magherafelt. Normal parking charges will apply after the three hours. Off street car parking in Cookstown town centre is free of charge.