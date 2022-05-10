Liverpool star supports charity event in memory of golfer

LAST week, Castlederg man and Liverpool starlet, Conor Bradley took time out from his busy footballing schedule to present a shirt to be raffled for an upcoming charity event.

The event, a golf tournament in memory of well-known Derg man and golf enthusiast Bob Glackin, takes place on Friday, May 20. Bob tragically passed away from prostate cancer last year after fighting the disease since 2016.

A lifelong golfer, Bob was a member of Newtonstewart Golf Club and could frequently be seen playing a round at not only that particular course, but also played in Strabane when he could. It is hoped that the tournament will raise £10,000.

Bob’s son Martin, organising the event along with his aunt Bernie, is delighted that Conor has been so generous with his donation.

Paying tribute to the young full back, who has already appeared for the Liverpool first team, Martin said, “My brother-in-law Kenny McMenamin knows Conor’s mother Linda and approached her to see if Conor could help out in any way and he arranged for us to get a shirt or the raffle. It’ll be especially exciting as Conor started his career at St Patrick’s FC Castlederg, the team all my kids currently play with so they’ll be delighted to meet him. It means so much to have his support.

“Conor is best known for his fantastic footballing ability, representing Northern Ireland on the world stage and Liverpool FC across England and Europe. He is also renowned for his dedication, values and humility. Everyone in Castlederg and further afield are immensely proud of him. We are so grateful that Conor took time out of his hectic schedule to help promote the event and raise much-needed funds for the Care for Cancer and Marie Curie charities. Conor’s shirt will be part of our raffle on the night of he tournament.”

Conor also offered words of support when he said, “I’m privileged and honoured to be able to contribute a shirt for such a worthy cause. It is a great thing that Martin and the Glackin family are doing and I wish them every success.”