Police appeal for information about Omagh hijacking

Detectives from the Police Service’s Terrorism Investigation Unit investigating a vehicle hijacking and subsequent security alert in Omagh last weekend have, one week on, issued a renewed appeal for information.

Detective Inspector Wilson said, “Police received a report of a hijacking in which three masked men held the driver of a silver-coloured Volkswagen Golf at gunpoint. This was at around 10pm on Saturday, May 6 and was on the Fireagh Road, just off the Dromore Road.

“The men placed a suspicious object in the car, and forced the driver to drive to the Derry Road and abandon the car outside Omagh Police Station.

“Two men arrested the next day were released following questioning. And the object, after forensic examination, has been declared an elaborate hoax.”

Detective Inspector Wilson continued, “As you can imagine, this has been a totally harrowing ordeal for the driver, and indeed distressing for those who had to be evacuated from their homes.

“Our investigation continues and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to please come forward.”

Contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 2015 of 06/05/2023, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Information, including CCTV and dash cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23B02-PO1