PSNI in Omagh to hold info evening about ‘Sextortion’

Officers from the Police Service’s Criminal Investigations Department in Omagh, alongside its local Neighbourhood Team, will deliver an information evening at Omagh Academy on the topic of ‘Sextortion’.

The information evening is due to take place at the Academy on the Dublin Road on Tuesday, June 27 at 7pm and is open to both pupils and parents to attend.

You do not have to pre-book or confirm attendance, just show up on the night and officers will provide an insightful overview on the dangers of Sextortion and what to be aware of.

Detective Sergeant Reid said, “We would welcome everyone along to this information evening and our aim is to provide a broad overview regarding what help is available to anyone affected by Sextortion.

“Sextortion is online blackmail of an intimate or sexual nature and can leave its victims feeling shameful, embarrassed and also isolated.

“These online criminals are often part of sophisticated and organised crime groups, mostly based overseas. They extort their victims by threatening to share those images or recordings unless demands for money are met.

“Innocent people are often left feeling humiliated and distraught, but the important message is that victims shouldn’t let embarrassment stop them from reporting what’s happened.

“This upcoming information evening will provide pupils and parents with an oversight of the help available to them through both the Police Service of Northern Ireland and our partner agencies.”

For further information and details of organisations who can help, visit www.psni.police.uk/sextortion