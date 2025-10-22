17 unfilled vacancies at government department in Dungannon

THERE are almost 20 unfilled jobs at a government office in Dungannon, it has emerged.

The Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir, has revealed there are a total of 17 job vacancies at his department’s office in the Tyrone town.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has ten offices across the North, including in Dungannon, Omagh and Strabane.

In a question at the Northern Ireland Assembly, Ulster Unionist Party Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Diana Armstrong asked Mr Muir if his department had filled the ’15 vacancies’ at its Dungannon office.

In response, the Minister, said the number of jobs at the local office were actually higher than that figure.

“As the Member will appreciate, vacancy management is by its nature fluid and numbers can change from month to month as vacancies are filled and new vacancies arise.

“I am advised that, at 30 September 2025, NICSHR was managing a caseload of 17 vacancies for the DAERA office in Dungannon.

“DAERA’s vacancies are, like those in other departments, filled in accordance with NICS policies and procedures and the Department of Finance’s NICSHR teams work with all departments on an ongoing basis to prioritise recruitment across all NICS departments within their allocated financial and staff resources.”

A similar question from Ms Armstrong revealed that at the end of September, there were 37 job vacancies at the DAERA office in Enniskillen.

There are no number available for any vacancies at the DAERA offices in Omagh and Strabane.