£17,500 raised in memory of Bob at golf event

A CHARITY golf event organised in memory of Newtownstewart man Bob Glackin raised an incredible £17,500.

All proceeds from the inaugural Bob Glackin Memorial Golf Event will go to Strabane Marie Curie Support Group and Care for Cancer, based in Omagh. Both charities provide nursing care and practical support to those who need it in the Northwest.

A spokesperson for the organisers explained, “Thanks must go to Bernie McGirr who put this special event together, with the help of family members and relatives. A vote of thanks to the many sponsors for their massive support in covering prizes and expenses.

Advertisement

“We cannot forget the many teams of golfers from Newtownstewart and surrounding golf clubs who participated in the event.

“A very special thanks to Newtownstewart Golf Club Council for making the course available for the occasion. Thank you to all who contributed in any way,” they added.

“Both charities are most appreciative of this amazing donation. It will go a long way in helping with twenty-four seven(24/7) hands-on nursing care, support and expert advice where needed for those with cancer and terminal illness, as well as respite for their families.