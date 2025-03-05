18-year-old man killed in last night’s crash in Dungannon named

The teenager killed in a crash on the Coalisland Road in Dungannon last night has been named as Callum Quinn.

Callum, 18, died as a result of a single-vehicle collision around 10.50pm.

A death notice said the teenager was the beloved son of Aileen and Jim, much loved brother of Ella and Jamie, dear grandson of Ethna and the late Michael Mc Cormick and Jim and Irene Quinn.

The death notice said Callum’s death was deeply regretted by his family and friends.

No funeral arrangements have yet been announced.

Police have appealed for information about last night’s collision to come forward.

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report shortly after 10.50pm, that a black Peugeot 207 had been involved in a collision.

“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services. The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital where he sadly passed away.

“Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries. You can call 101 and quote reference CW 1775 – 04/03/25 or report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”