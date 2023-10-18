Police investigating two men pretending to be police in Dungannon

Police in Dungannon are investigating an incident involving two men calling at a house and purporting to be police officers.

Sergeant Murphy said, “A report was received that sometime between 12pm and 2pm on Monday, October 16 two men attended a property in the Syerla Road area and asked the occupant a number of questions regarding the supposed theft of a vehicle in the area.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and who may have seen anyone behaving suspiciously, or who may have any information which could assist us as we make our enquiries, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 616 of 17/10/23.”

Sergeant Murphy added that police were keen to encourage members of the public to report incidents where they felt uncertain about people calling at their homes.

“Police will take an active role in exploring the legitimacy or otherwise of such cold-callers,” he said.

“Remember, genuine callers will carry ID, so please ask them for documentation for inspection.

“Never feel pressured into letting just anyone in – satisfy yourself that they are who they claim. If someone has called at your address, and you’re not comfortable that they were legitimate, report your concerns to us on 101, so our patrols can be aware and can keep an eye out for any suspicious activity in your area.”