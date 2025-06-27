200 households in Omagh council area get help to make ends meet

MORE than 200 local households have received vital assistance through the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s WRAP (Western Response and Action on Poverty) Programme for 2024–2025.

Funded by the Department for Communities and the Public Health Agency, and delivered by six community organisations, the programme aims to address the deepening cost-of-living crisis and tackle relative poverty, which affects around 23% of the local population.

Support has reached over 655 individuals – including more than 365 children – with nearly £64,000 in food and essential item vouchers distributed.

An additional £24,000 in emergency energy support was provided through the Bryson Care ‘Cost of Living’ initiative.

Almost 1,800 interventions were carried out, ranging from debt advice to emotional wellbeing support.

The programme was praised for its personalised, home-based delivery model.

Around 80 per-cent of households supported included someone with a disability or long-term health condition, while 41 per-cent disclosed mental health concerns.

Seventy-five households were referred for dedicated wellbeing support.

Chair of the council, Cllr Barry McElduff, said: “One in four children in our region lives in poverty. This programme is a key part of our response, providing not only immediate financial relief but also long-term support.”

Barry Boyle, speaking on behalf of the six delivery partners, added, “This funding allowed us to provide trusted, locally delivered support that made a real difference to people’s lives.”