POLICE in Strabane have charged a 21-year-old to court following a stop and search of a vehicle in the Canal Basin area on Friday.

A spokesperson said, “The 21-year-old was arrested and subsequently charged with taking a motor vehicle without authority, possession of a Class B controlled drug, using a motor vehicle without insurance and driving while disqualified.”

“He is due to appear before Strabane Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 31st October.”

“As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”