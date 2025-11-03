25 people attacked by dogs in local council area this year

TWENTY five people have been attacked by dogs in the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area so far this year.

However, there has only been one prosecution initiated in relation to the attacks.

Figures released by the council reveal there were 25 dog attacks on people between January 1 and September 30 this year.

Alongside the one pending prosecution, two fixed penalties have also been issued to owners of dogs and another has been issued with a control condition, which requires dog-owners to take extra precautions when taking their pet out in public.

However, to date, no other action has been taken in relation to the majority of the dog attacks this year.

The council has also been contacted so far this year about 26 attacks by dogs on other dogs.

One dog-owner is being prosecuted in connection with their pet attacking another dog, while six control conditions have been issued to other owners.

There have also been 15 attacks on livestock by dogs in the local council area in the period from January to September this year.