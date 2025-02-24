£25,000 on offer for projects tackling violence against women

Up to £25,000 is available for projects in the Omagh council area aimed at tackling violence against women and girls.

The Ending Violence Against Women and Girls Change Fund has been established to support those working to address the problem.

Through the Change Fund funding between £1,000 and £25,000 is available for successful community groups operating in the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area to support the Northern Ireland Executive’s Strategic Framework to End Violence Against Women and Girls.

If your group is interested in applying and want to find out more, a series of information events have been organised.

These will be held in Gortin, Omagh and Fintona on Wednesday, March 5.

The Gortin event will be in the Owenkillew Community Centre, from 10am to 11.30am.

This will be followed by an information event at Strule Arts Centre, from 1pm to 2.30pm.

The final event will be held from 3.30pm to 5pm at the Ecclesville Centre in Fintona.

The closing date for applications to the Change Fund is 5pm on Saturday, March 23.