This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
BROUGHT TO YOU BY
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

£25,000 on offer for projects tackling violence against women

  • 24 February 2025
£25,000 on offer for projects tackling violence against women
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 24 February 2025
Less than a minute

Up to £25,000 is available for projects in the Omagh council area aimed at tackling violence against women and girls.

The Ending Violence Against Women and Girls Change Fund has been established to support those working to address the problem.

Through the Change Fund funding between £1,000 and £25,000 is available for successful community groups operating in the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area to support the Northern Ireland Executive’s Strategic Framework to End Violence Against Women and Girls.

Advertisement

If your group is interested in applying and want to find out more, a series of information events have been organised.

These will be held in Gortin, Omagh and Fintona on Wednesday, March 5.

The Gortin event will be in the Owenkillew Community Centre, from 10am to 11.30am.

This will be followed by an information event at Strule Arts Centre, from 1pm to 2.30pm.

The final event will be held from 3.30pm to 5pm at the Ecclesville Centre in Fintona.

The closing date for applications to the Change Fund is 5pm on Saturday, March 23.

Related posts:

Julia remembered through university prize for the last 25 years People able to get closer to nature at event in Omagh park Omagh man appointed to senior role in accountancy company

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn