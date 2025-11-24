£25,000 raised to help fund sensory room in Kevin’s memory

PLANS to open an important sensory room at Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital’s Lime Ward have received a major boost thanks to £25,000 raised in memory of a much-loved local man.

The late Kevin Loughrey was deeply respected within the community and following his untimely passing, his family set out to honour him in a meaningful way. Their initial goal was to raise £20,000 to enhance relaxation and recreational facilities for patients on the Lime Ward however overwhelming generosity from across the area pushed the total to an impressive £25,000.

On Friday, Kevin’s family presented a cheque to staff at the ward, marking the culmination of a year of fundraising efforts. These included an ambitious double challenge undertaken by Kevin’s father, Conor Loughrey, who completed the Omagh Half Marathon in April 2025 before climbing Slieve Donard, Northern Ireland’s highest peak.

Speaking following the presentation of the cheque, Conor Loughrey thanked the team at Lime Ward and everyone who had supported the fundraising efforts.

“A huge thank you to all of our family, friends, local businesses and the wider community who have generously supported us in our fundraising efforts,” he said. “We have been overwhelmed by everyone’s kindness and generosity and this has helped us immensely as we continue to remember Kevin and his many special gifts and talents.

“Thank you to Michael, Dean and the staff in Lime and Elm Wards for supporting our vision. We look forward to seeing progress in the building of this special room.”

Lime Ward manager Dean Pollock added, “We are incredibly humbled and privileged that the Loughrey family chose to fundraise to help support the creation of a sensory room which will greatly assist patients and our staff who provide treatment and care of patients with a range of complex and enduring mental health issues and provide a safe environment to help with their recovery.”