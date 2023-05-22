£250,000 seized in separate Tyrone searches

POLICE have confiscated over £150,000 in cash and a small quantity of cocaine from a property in the Cooktown area.

This follows the arrest of a man in Moy who is alleged to have had cocaine and £100,000 of cash in his car.

The PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch searched the Cookstown property on Friday after arresting the male.

The searches are part of an ongoing proactive policing operation targeting organised crime groups involved in the supply of drugs.

Detective Inspector Sweeney said, “Following a follow-up search at a property in the Cookstown area, we seized approximately £150,000 in cash and a small quantity of cocaine.

“Earlier, following the initial search of a vehicle in the Moy area, we seized approximately £100,000 in cash and a small quantity of cocaine.

“A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property and possession of a Class A controlled drug. He remains in custody at this time.”

Detective Inspector Sweeney added, “I would reiterate my appeal to anyone who might have any information or concerns around the supply of illegal drugs or criminal activity to contact us on 101.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org