£250k cost-of-living help receives council backing

LOCAL councillors in Omagh have given their backing to a major £250,000 financial aid package to support residents through the cost-of-living crisis.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council aims to provide much-needed funds to help low-income households with their energy bills. Money will also be made available to support local foodbanks, charities and initiatives that assist the most vulnerable in the community.

The scheme was agreed by councillors at a meeting of its policy and resources committee.

Advertisement

John Boyle, FODC’s Director of Community and Wellbeing, said they would now be working with organisations to implement the measures earmarked.

Council chair, Barry McElduff, said that what was being proposed was a good example of the council actively listening and taking action.

“Over the past few months we have been specifically engaging directly with groups. The initiatives outlined are a direct result of a lot of listening.”

Independent Councillor, Dr Jo Deehan, said it was good that the scheme was being funded from reserves initially set aside to address the impact of Covid-19.

“Food and heat are the two main issues in this cost of living crisis and I pay tribute to the voluntary and community organisations who will be delivering these programmes, and for the £15,000 allocated to the independent advice sector.”

West Tyrone Sinn Fein councillor, Anne-Marie Donnelly, said she hoped that schools would be encouraged to avail of finance being made available to deliver meals.

“It is important that we specifically target those schools within areas designated as deprived to help them provide support for pupils.”

Advertisement

In addition, the council is also setting up a scheme where council staff initially can donate warm coats which will then be laundered and made available to those who need them.

Plans are also being put in place to develop a register of ‘Warm Spaces’ available for a duration of three hours at a time within the community and voluntary sectors until the end of March, 2023.