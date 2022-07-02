£2million transformation for O’Neill Park

ONE of Tyrone’s most historic sports grounds has been earmarked for a major development totalling almost £2million.

Work on the transformation of O’Neill Park in Dungannon is being undertaken to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the famous GAA grounds. It was on June 29, 1947 – exactly 75 years ago on Wednesday – that the venue was officially opened on the Lisnahull Road.

Now club members are preparing for the final push in what is expected to see the ground returned to its status as a popular venue for major matches at county and provincial level. A new pitch-surface is being laid, paving the way for the construction of a major new O’Neill Park Community Hub. For the first time the magnificent new purpose-built amenity will cater for both the Dungannon Clarkes GAA and Aodh Ruadh Ladies, as well as providing a wide range of other activities.

Club official, and county-championship winning manager, Chris Rafferty, said everyone associated with the club was excited at what is expected to represent a new era for gaelic games in the locality.

“It is our aspiration that we will be back on the O’Neill Park towards September or October 2023. The aim is to have the construction of our new clubrooms and community hub completed to coincide with that,” Mr Rafferty said.

“Our new pitch will be one of the best in Tyrone and replaces the original sward which has served the club and county so well over the course of 75 memorable years.

“The current clubhouse was built over a number of decades in an ad-hoc manner. But this project will completely modernise and transform our facilities. There will be four new changing-rooms, facilities for gym and strength and conditioning, and a number of other multi-purpose amenities. Everything is being done to meet the needs of all those who will be using the new amenity.

“We will also be retaining the spaces named after different people associated with the club over the years, including Iggy Jones.

A key aim will be the hosting of more top club and inter-county matches. It is now 11 years since O’Neill Park last hosted Tyrone in the National League and there is a determination and a desire among club officials to ensure that the venue regains its status as a host for major fixtures.

“We are very proud that O’Neill Park has always been a GAA centre and it is very much our ambition that this is again the case,” Mr Rafferty added.

“The venue is in an urban setting and traditionally was always used by the county. Now that our facilities are up to spec, it is very much going to be orientated as a GAA hub not only for ourselves but also all of east Tyrone.”