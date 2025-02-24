300 fish killed in incident on river which flows into Omagh

The Loughs Agency says at least 300 fish were killed during a suspected pollution incident on the Camowen River in Tyrone.

The alert was raised on Saturday but details are only emerging this evening.

The Camowen River rises south of Pomeroy and flows westward where it meets a tributary south of Carrickmore. It meets another tributary near Bracky, then flows southwestwards, before turning northwards into Omagh and meeting the River Drumagh at the centre of the town. From this point on it is called the River Strule.

A Loughs Agency spokesperson said after being alerted to the fish kill they deployed a team to assess the situation and initiate necessary actions.

“A substantial operation was conducted over the weekend, during which almost 300 dead fish were recovered from the affected waterway.

“However, due to high water levels in the area, not all fatalities could be recovered.

“We are deeply concerned about this significant fish kill and are addressing this incident with urgency. Protecting our waterways and aquatic life is a top priority, and we will continue to work diligently to identify the cause of this issue.

“An immediate investigation was launched, with samples collected to help determine the cause of this incident.

“As this matter may lead to enforcement proceedings, Loughs Agency is unable to provide further comment at this stage.

“Loughs Agency has urged members of the public who encounter dead fish in the area not to remove or disturb them. Instead, individuals are asked to contact Loughs Agency directly at +44 28 71 342100.”